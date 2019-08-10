Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NEBUU) and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBUU) and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nebula Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 101.84 Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nebula Acquisition Corporation and Landcadia Holdings II Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nebula Acquisition Corporation and Landcadia Holdings II Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nebula Acquisition Corporation and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 47.1% and 0%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.87% 2.64% 2.84% 3.86% 0% 4.27% Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.31%

For the past year Nebula Acquisition Corporation was more bullish than Landcadia Holdings II Inc.

Summary

Nebula Acquisition Corporation beats Landcadia Holdings II Inc. on 5 of the 5 factors.

Nebula Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire businesses and assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Landcadia Holdings, Inc. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on business combination targets in the dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Houston, Texas.