Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NEBUU) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC) Contrasting side by side

Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBUU) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nebula Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 101.84 Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 297.58

Table 1 demonstrates Nebula Acquisition Corporation and Boxwood Merger Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Boxwood Merger Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Nebula Acquisition Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Nebula Acquisition Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boxwood Merger Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nebula Acquisition Corporation and Boxwood Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 47.1% and 0% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.87% 2.64% 2.84% 3.86% 0% 4.27% Boxwood Merger Corp. -0.2% 0.1% 0.72% 0% 0% 1.76%

For the past year Nebula Acquisition Corporation has stronger performance than Boxwood Merger Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Nebula Acquisition Corporation beats Boxwood Merger Corp.

Nebula Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire businesses and assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.