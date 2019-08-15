Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NEBUU) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC) Comparison side by side

Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBUU) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nebula Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 101.84 Alberton Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.02 440.91

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Alberton Acquisition Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Nebula Acquisition Corporation. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Nebula Acquisition Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alberton Acquisition Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 47.1% of Nebula Acquisition Corporation shares and 44.57% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 17.82% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.87% 2.64% 2.84% 3.86% 0% 4.27% Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.21% 0.51% 2.02% 0% 0% 3.48%

For the past year Nebula Acquisition Corporation was more bullish than Alberton Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Nebula Acquisition Corporation beats Alberton Acquisition Corporation.

Nebula Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire businesses and assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.