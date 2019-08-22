Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NEBU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU)

Both Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBU) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nebula Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 101.70 Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nebula Acquisition Corporation and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 56.04% of Nebula Acquisition Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 74% of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.3% 1.19% 4.59% 0% 0% 4.31% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.59% 1.48% 0% 0% 0% 2.7%

For the past year Nebula Acquisition Corporation has stronger performance than Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Nebula Acquisition Corporation beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.

Nebula Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire businesses and assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.