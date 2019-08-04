Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NEBU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG)

Since Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBU) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nebula Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 101.70 Twelve Seas Investment Company 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 72.27

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nebula Acquisition Corporation and Twelve Seas Investment Company. Twelve Seas Investment Company appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Nebula Acquisition Corporation. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Nebula Acquisition Corporation is presently more expensive than Twelve Seas Investment Company, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Twelve Seas Investment Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 56.04% of Nebula Acquisition Corporation shares and 0% of Twelve Seas Investment Company shares. Comparatively, 75.54% are Twelve Seas Investment Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.3% 1.19% 4.59% 0% 0% 4.31% Twelve Seas Investment Company 0% 0.59% 1.9% 6.15% 0% 3.77%

For the past year Nebula Acquisition Corporation was more bullish than Twelve Seas Investment Company.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Twelve Seas Investment Company beats Nebula Acquisition Corporation.

Nebula Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire businesses and assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.