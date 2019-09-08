Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NEBU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU)

We will be contrasting the differences between Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBU) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nebula Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 101.70 Gores Metropoulos Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nebula Acquisition Corporation and Gores Metropoulos Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nebula Acquisition Corporation and Gores Metropoulos Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 56.04% of Nebula Acquisition Corporation shares and 5.45% of Gores Metropoulos Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.3% 1.19% 4.59% 0% 0% 4.31% Gores Metropoulos Inc. -0.09% 0.64% 3.23% 0% 0% 4.15%

For the past year Nebula Acquisition Corporation has stronger performance than Gores Metropoulos Inc.

Summary

Nebula Acquisition Corporation beats Gores Metropoulos Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Nebula Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire businesses and assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.