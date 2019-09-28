Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NEBU)’s Financial Results Comparing With EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTXU)

Both Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBU) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTXU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nebula Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 25.50M 0.10 101.70 EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nebula Acquisition Corporation and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nebula Acquisition Corporation 250,491,159.14% 0% 0% EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 56.04% of Nebula Acquisition Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.8% of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.3% 1.19% 4.59% 0% 0% 4.31% EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.59% 0.69% 3.01% 0% 0% 2.9%

For the past year Nebula Acquisition Corporation has stronger performance than EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Nebula Acquisition Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.

Nebula Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire businesses and assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on the merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on education, training, and education technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.