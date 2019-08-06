Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NEBU)’s Financial Results Comparing With DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU)

Both Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBU) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nebula Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 101.70 DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nebula Acquisition Corporation and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nebula Acquisition Corporation and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 56.04% of Nebula Acquisition Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 49.84% of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.3% 1.19% 4.59% 0% 0% 4.31% DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. -0.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.5%

For the past year Nebula Acquisition Corporation has stronger performance than DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.

Summary

Nebula Acquisition Corporation beats on 3 of the 4 factors DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.

Nebula Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire businesses and assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.