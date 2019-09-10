Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NEBU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH)

Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBU) and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nebula Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 101.70 Collier Creek Holdings 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Collier Creek Holdings 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nebula Acquisition Corporation and Collier Creek Holdings has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 56.04% and 0%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 55.43% of Collier Creek Holdings’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.3% 1.19% 4.59% 0% 0% 4.31% Collier Creek Holdings 1.78% 2.49% 3.83% 6.96% 0% 6.74%

For the past year Nebula Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Collier Creek Holdings.

Summary

Nebula Acquisition Corporation beats Collier Creek Holdings on 3 of the 4 factors.

Nebula Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire businesses and assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.