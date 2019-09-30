Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NEBU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU)

Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBU) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nebula Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 25.50M 0.10 101.70 Allegro Merger Corp. 11 0.00 15.46M 0.26 40.62

Table 1 demonstrates Nebula Acquisition Corporation and Allegro Merger Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Allegro Merger Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than Nebula Acquisition Corporation. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Nebula Acquisition Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Allegro Merger Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nebula Acquisition Corporation 250,491,159.14% 0% 0% Allegro Merger Corp. 146,958,174.90% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 56.04% of Nebula Acquisition Corporation shares and 35.3% of Allegro Merger Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.3% 1.19% 4.59% 0% 0% 4.31% Allegro Merger Corp. -0.38% 0.86% 2.72% 3.68% 0% 2.33%

For the past year Nebula Acquisition Corporation has stronger performance than Allegro Merger Corp.

Summary

Nebula Acquisition Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors Allegro Merger Corp.

Nebula Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire businesses and assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.