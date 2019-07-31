Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NEBU) and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBRGU) Contrasting side by side

Both Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBU) and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBRGU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nebula Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.08 129.10 Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 11 0.00 N/A 0.20 60.30

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Nebula Acquisition Corporation. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Nebula Acquisition Corporation is presently more expensive than Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 56.04% of Nebula Acquisition Corporation shares and 24.1% of Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.5% 1.51% 0% 0% 0% 3.28% Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 9.14% 14.42% 18.7% 20.12% 0% 18.43%

For the past year Nebula Acquisition Corporation was less bullish than Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.

Summary

Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Nebula Acquisition Corporation.

Nebula Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire businesses and assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.