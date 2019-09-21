Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NEBU) and New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBU) and New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nebula Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 101.70 New Frontier Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% New Frontier Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 56.04% of Nebula Acquisition Corporation shares and 34.04% of New Frontier Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.3% 1.19% 4.59% 0% 0% 4.31% New Frontier Corporation 0.69% 1.23% 2.82% 5.14% 0% 4.29%

For the past year Nebula Acquisition Corporation has stronger performance than New Frontier Corporation

Summary

Nebula Acquisition Corporation beats on 4 of the 4 factors New Frontier Corporation.

Nebula Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire businesses and assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.