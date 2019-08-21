Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NEBU) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As Conglomerates company, Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBU) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nebula Acquisition Corporation has 56.04% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 44.50% institutional ownership for its peers. 0% of Nebula Acquisition Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.76% of all Conglomerates companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Nebula Acquisition Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Nebula Acquisition Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nebula Acquisition Corporation N/A 10 101.70 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

Nebula Acquisition Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Nebula Acquisition Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.50 2.50

The peers have a potential upside of -38.47%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nebula Acquisition Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.3% 1.19% 4.59% 0% 0% 4.31% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

For the past year Nebula Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Dividends

Nebula Acquisition Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Nebula Acquisition Corporation’s competitors beat Nebula Acquisition Corporation.

Nebula Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire businesses and assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.