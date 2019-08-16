Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NEBU) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU) Contrasting side by side

Both Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBU) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nebula Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 101.70 Insurance Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nebula Acquisition Corporation and Insurance Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 56.04% of Nebula Acquisition Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 15.53% of Insurance Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Insurance Acquisition Corp. has 2.77% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.3% 1.19% 4.59% 0% 0% 4.31% Insurance Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 1.85% 0% 0% 0% 2.77%

For the past year Nebula Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Insurance Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Nebula Acquisition Corporation beats Insurance Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Nebula Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire businesses and assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.