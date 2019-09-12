Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NEBU) and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU) Contrasting side by side

Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBU) and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nebula Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 101.70 Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nebula Acquisition Corporation and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBU) and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 56.04% of Nebula Acquisition Corporation shares and 22.73% of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.3% 1.19% 4.59% 0% 0% 4.31% Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II -0.1% 0.87% 0% 0% 0% 1.98%

For the past year Nebula Acquisition Corporation was more bullish than Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II.

Summary

Nebula Acquisition Corporation beats on 3 of the 4 factors Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II.

Nebula Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire businesses and assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.