Nea Management Company Trimmed Its Stake in Epizyme (EPZM) by $30.00 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Cim Investment Mangement Continues to Hold Holding in Digital Realy Trust (DLR)

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Epizyme Inc (EPZM) by 36.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 2.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.32% . The institutional investor held 4.38M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.94 million, down from 6.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Epizyme Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.06. About 819,286 shares traded or 6.55% up from the average. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 24/05/2018 – Epizyme, Inc. | tazemetostat | N/A | 05/23/2018 | Treatment of chordoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 13/03/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $22; RATING OUTPERFORM; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – EPIZYME HAS BEGUN DEVELOPING MODIFICATIONS TO ADDRESS PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD; 09/03/2018 Epizyme Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 21 Days; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME: FDA ISSUED PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD ON TAZEMETOSTAT TRIAL; 23/04/2018 – FDA Issues Partial Clinical Hold on Epizyme’s Lead Cancer Drug Tazemetostat — Market Mover; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD WAS INITIATED FOLLOWING A SAFETY REPORT, SUBMITTED BY EPIZYME TO FDA AND OTHER REGULATORY AUTHORITIES; 23/04/2018 – $EPZM Tazemetostat on partial clinical hold due to a patient developed a secondary T-cell lymphoma; 08/05/2018 – Epizyme 1Q Loss/Shr 49c; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme: U.S.-based Enrollment of New Patients Into Tazemetostat Studies Temporarily on Hold

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Digital Realy Trust Inc (DLR) by 207.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc bought 5,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 8,292 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $977,000, up from 2,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Digital Realy Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $125.03. About 2.22M shares traded or 100.71% up from the average. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500.

More recent Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Digital Realty Trust: A Technology Stock Every Dividend Investor Must Buy – Motley Fool” on September 11, 2019. Also Investorplace.com published the news titled: “4 Artificial Intelligence Stocks for Any Investor – Investorplace.com” on September 18, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s How We Evaluate Digital Realty Trust, Inc.’s (NYSE:DLR) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $273.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Int’l Grp Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 7,772 shares to 8,493 shares, valued at $453,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 3,088 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 203,453 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Epizyme (EPZM) Shares Surge More Than 100% YTD: Here’s Why? – Nasdaq” on May 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Where Will Epizyme Be in 1 Year? – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Epizyme prices equity offerings; shares down 4% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Epizyme, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EPZM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Epizyme Inc (EPZM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Analysts await Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.53 EPS, up 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.53 actual EPS reported by Epizyme, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

