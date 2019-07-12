Nea Management Company Trimmed Its Endologix (ELGX) Holding as Valuation Rose; Cabot Wealth Management Maintains Position in 2U (TWOU)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in 2U Inc (TWOU) by 73.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc bought 16,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,911 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83 million, up from 23,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in 2U Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $39.15. About 226,329 shares traded. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 56.18% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 21/05/2018 – 2U INC – CHERNIS RESIGNED FROM BOARD, AND EFFECTIVE AS OF MAY 18, 2018, BOARD REDUCED ITS SIZE TO 11 MEMBERS; 25/05/2018 – 2U, Inc. Partners with Pepperdine University Graziadio Business School to Offer Business@Pepperdine, a Suite of Online Graduate Business Degrees; 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2Q Rev $95.1M-$96.1M; 09/05/2018 – John Ellis Joins 2U, Inc. as SVP, Corporate Controller and Chief Acctg Officer; 21/03/2018 Fordham Graduate School of Education Offers Innovative New Online Program For Master of Science in Teaching; 02/04/2018 – Pepperdine Law’s Straus Institute for Dispute Resolution Will Offer its Number-One Ranked Master of Dispute Resolution in New,; 20/04/2018 – 2U, Inc. Named a 2018 Top Workplace by The Denver Post; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES 2Q 2018 REVENUE $95.1 MLN – $96.1 MLN; 21/05/2018 – 2U: Chernis Has Stepped Down From Board to Take on COO Role; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC TWOU.O – SEES NET LOSS PER SHARE, BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.87 – $0.84 FOR FY 2018

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Endologix Inc (ELGX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 2.24M shares as the company’s stock rose 15.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 249,021 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, down from 2.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Endologix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.47M market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $6.77. About 166,715 shares traded. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 86.04% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX INC – POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS WITH POLYMER ENDOVASCULAR ANEURYSM REPAIR USING OVATION ABDOMINAL STENT GRAFT SYSTEMS; 02/05/2018 – Endologix 1Q Rev $42.3M; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation; 25/04/2018 – Endovascular Aneurysm Sealing (EVAS) with Nellix System Associated with Higher Survival than Traditional Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) in New Study; 25/04/2018 – Endovascular Aneurysm Sealing (EVAS) with Nellix System Associated with Higher Survival than Traditional Endovascular Aneurysm; 25/04/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM STUDY; 13/04/2018 – Endologix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Endologix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELGX); 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 02/05/2018 – ENDOLOGIX 1Q REV. $42.3M, EST. $41.1M

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75 million and $454.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yeti Hldgs Inc by 49,357 shares to 65,491 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 38,156 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,485 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Limited.

More notable recent 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why 2U Stock Plunged 37.2% in May – Nasdaq” on June 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” published on April 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “University of Adelaide and Trilogy Education Kick Off Partnership to Launch Coding Boot Camp – PRNewswire” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The University of Manchester and Trilogy Education Launch Coding Boot Camp – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

More notable recent Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Endologix Appoints John D. Zehren as Chief Commercial Officer – Business Wire” on January 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Stocks to Profit From (Legal) Insider Buying Signals – Nasdaq” published on April 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Endologix’s (ELGX) CEO John Onopchenko on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Endologix (ELGX) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CE Mark reinstated for Engologix’s Nellix stent graft – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Since April 3, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $469,984 activity. 22,692 Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) shares with value of $149,994 were bought by NEELS GUIDO J. Another trade for 3,025 shares valued at $19,995 was bought by Zenty III Thomas F. 15,128 Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) shares with value of $99,996 were bought by Mahboob Vaseem.