Nea Management Company Trimmed Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) Stake as Valuation Declined; R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Has Raised Apple (AAPL) Stake

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Genocea Biosciences Inc (GNCA) by 79.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 27.72 million shares as the company’s stock declined 39.13% . The institutional investor held 7.23 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.33M, down from 34.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Genocea Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.46M market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.49. About 8,540 shares traded. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) has declined 33.17% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GNCA News: 18/04/2018 – Genocea Presents Data at AACR Annual Meeting Further Highlighting Advantages of ATLAS Platform in Identification of Neoantigens over in silico Methods; 09/04/2018 – Genocea to Present Data at Upcoming AACR Annual Meeting Further Highlighting ATLAS Platform Ability to Identify and Characteriz; 09/04/2018 – Genocea to Present Data at Upcoming AACR Annual Meeting Further Highlighting ATLAS Platform Ability to Identify and Characterize Neoantigens for Cancer Vaccines; 26/03/2018 – Genocea Biosciences Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Genocea Biosciences 1Q Loss $15.3M; 30/04/2018 – Genocea Biosciences Plans to Initiate Phase 1/2a Clinical Program Later This Year; 10/05/2018 – GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.21; 10/05/2018 – Genocea Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 09/03/2018 GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES – ON MARCH 6, JONATHAN POOLE DELIVERED RESIGNATION AS CFO EFFECTIVE MARCH 23, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Genocea Biosciences Expects Top-Line Immune Response Data in 1st Half of 2019

R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 610.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc bought 11,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 13,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.67 million, up from 1,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $221.65. About 9.66M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/05/2018 – Apple signs deal with Volkswagen for driverless cars; 23/04/2018 – EU: Data Access Would Allow Apple to Directly Target Competitors’ Customers; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Apple to buy up to 270 million smartphone panels this year, industry sources say; 04/04/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 27/04/2018 – $AAPL new weekly lows; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Winslow Large Growth Adds GoDaddy, Exits Apple; 02/05/2018 – Correction to Apple iPhone Heard on the Street (May 1); 24/05/2018 – scott budman: #Breaking: Jury in San Jose awards Apple $539 million from Samsung; says Samsung infringed five patents with; 11/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the purchase of the assets and accounts of Green Frog Products, Inc. to enhance the buildout of retail accounts throughout Florida

Nea Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc by 1.14 million shares to 2.05 million shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.45 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.27 from last year’s $-0.72 per share. After $-0.67 actual EPS reported by Genocea Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.84% EPS growth.

R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $557.90M and $17.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 200 shares to 600 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.