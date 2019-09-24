Nea Management Company Stake in Epizyme (EPZM) Has Decreased by $30.00 Million; Greatmark Investment Partners Lowered Position in Microsoft Com (MSFT) by $456,323 as Stock Price Rose

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Epizyme Inc (EPZM) by 36.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 2.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.32% . The institutional investor held 4.38M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.94M, down from 6.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Epizyme Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.09. About 500,411 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 09/04/2018 – Epizyme Announces Publication of Tazemetostat Phase 1 Clinical Data in The Lancet Oncology; 23/04/2018 – FDA Issues Partial Clinical Hold on Epizyme’s Lead Cancer Drug Tazemetostat — Market Mover; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme: FDA Issued Partial Clinical Hold Affecting New Enrollment; 23/04/2018 – $EPZM Tazemetostat on partial clinical hold due to a patient developed a secondary T-cell lymphoma; 20/04/2018 – DJ Epizyme Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPZM); 09/04/2018 – Epizyme: Study Demonstrated Favorable Safety Findings and Anti-Tumor Activity; 08/05/2018 – EPIZYME SAYS EU ORPHAN DESIGNATIONS RECEIVED FOR TAZEMETOSTAT; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme Provides Update Regarding Tazemetostat Clinical Program; 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME SAYS 13 PATIENTS W/ SOLID TUMORS HAD SMARCA4-NEG TUMORS; 13/03/2018 – Epizyme Expects Existing Cash, Equivalents and Securities Sufficient to Fund Planned Ops 3Q 2019

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc sold 3,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 139,701 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.71 million, down from 143,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.14. About 17.33M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets despite market rout, boosting profit; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 18/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier: Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now’; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate AI in the Enterprise; 25/04/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Increased In March; 16/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Expert Nayamode Acquires Design Firm Bluewave Communications; 20/03/2018 – lnnovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption

Nea Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc by 1.14 million shares to 2.05M shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.53 EPS, up 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.53 actual EPS reported by Epizyme, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.60, from 1.74 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold EPZM shares while 19 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 80.53 million shares or 8.06% more from 74.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.05% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Group has invested 0% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Parkside Comml Bank Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 1,062 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.01% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) or 105,889 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 315,561 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 279,362 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Dafna Cap Ltd has invested 0.82% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 107,900 shares. Manufacturers Life Comm The invested 0% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Bp Plc accumulated 0.01% or 14,099 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0% stake. The California-based Whittier Trust has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Pdt Ptnrs Limited holds 0.14% or 193,672 shares. Redmile Group Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3.1% stake.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51 million and $334.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 23,300 shares to 51,988 shares, valued at $3.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New Com (NYSE:WFC) by 12,872 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

