Nea Management Company Stake in Endologix (ELGX) Decreased by $13.45 Million; Medtronic Plc (MDT) Shareholder Endurant Capital Management LP Decreased Position by $5.21 Million

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Endologix Inc (ELGX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 2.24 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.81% . The institutional investor held 249,021 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, down from 2.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Endologix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.44 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.1. About 230,310 shares traded. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 85.95% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 25/04/2018 – Endovascular Aneurysm Sealing (EVAS) with Nellix System Associated with Higher Survival than Traditional Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) in New Study; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation Abdominal Stent Graft Systems; 02/05/2018 – ENDOLOGIX 1Q REV. $42.3M, EST. $41.1M; 17/04/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 16th Straight Drop; 13/04/2018 – Endologix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 89c-Loss 95c; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX INC – POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS WITH POLYMER ENDOVASCULAR ANEURYSM REPAIR USING OVATION ABDOMINAL STENT GRAFT SYSTEMS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Endologix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELGX); 25/04/2018 – ELGX:STUDY SHOWED SIGNIF HIGHER 3-YR SURVIVAL FOR EVAS PATIENTS

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 61.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp sold 57,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 35,579 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, down from 92,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $102.76. About 4.55M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 23/04/2018 – Medtronic Received FDA Approval for IN.PACT Admiral Drug-Coated Balloon; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Comcast, Cuts Medtronic; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q REV. $8.14B, EST. $7.98B; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCED 1-YR RESULTS FROM CRYO4PERSISTENT AF STUDY OF ABLATION WITH ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CRYOBALLOON; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.10 TO $5.15, EST. $5.15; 16/05/2018 – Medtronic Begins U.S. Study of Drug-Eluting Stents to Evaluate Treatment of Bifurcation Lesions in Patients with Coronary Artery Disease; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65– External Pace maker Medtronic Md 5293 (VA-18-00054293) – 36C24718Q0468; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC IN.PACT(TM) ADMIRAL(TM) DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Medtronic plc. (MDT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Medtronic Partners with Viz.ai to Accelerate Adoption of New Artificial Intelligence Software in U.S. Stroke Centers – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Medtronic Requests Approval of Non-Adjunctive Labeling from FDA – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic Approved to Start Pivotal Trial to Evaluate New Extended Wear Infusion Set – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Inv Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Ingalls & Snyder Lc stated it has 0.22% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Artisan Ptnrs Limited Partnership holds 2.51% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 14.00M shares. 206,555 are held by Scotia Capital. Oakworth Capital has 0.05% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 2,787 shares. Saratoga And Inv Mngmt holds 388,536 shares or 2.42% of its portfolio. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership invested in 0.12% or 18,018 shares. Beach Investment Mgmt Ltd holds 12,010 shares or 1.97% of its portfolio. Tcw Gp holds 1.00 million shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa accumulated 608,229 shares or 0.46% of the stock. 30 were reported by Tortoise Investment Lc. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Com invested in 4,830 shares. Madison Investment Hldgs reported 0.74% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Menora Mivtachim holds 1.49% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 609,825 shares. 43,232 are held by Zeke Advisors Limited Liability Corporation.

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40M and $252.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Krystal Biotech Inc by 48,655 shares to 61,155 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viking Therapeutics Inc by 124,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,448 shares, and has risen its stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc.

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.58B for 21.77 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.36, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold ELGX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.44 million shares or 96.56% less from 70.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nea Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 249,021 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Inc reported 445 shares stake.