Nea Management Company Stake in Endologix (ELGX) Cut as Stock Price Rose; Retirement Systems Of Alabama Holding in Brown Forman (BF.B) Has Decreased by $23.79 Million

Retirement Systems Of Alabama decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (BF.B) by 69.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama sold 457,558 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 196,375 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.37 million, down from 653,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $56.47. About 628,652 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has declined 10.03% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman 3Q EPS 39c; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Names John Hayes President of USA & Canada; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – SEES 2018 UNDERLYING NET SALES GROWTH OF 6% TO 7%; 21/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – ELECTION OF SKEANS INCREASES NUMBER OF DIRECTORS ON BROWN-FORMAN’S BOARD TO 14; 29/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: Lawson Whiting to Succeed Vargas as CEO; 22/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Announces $600 Million Debt Offering; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN REPORTS STRONG YEAR-TO-DATE RESULTS; OPERATING INCOME UP DOUBLE-DIGITS; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Brown-Forman’s New Usd Bonds A1; 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Brown-Forman $300m 7Y +80, $300m 20Y +100; 21/03/2018 – Tracy Skeans Elected to Brown-Forman Board of Directors

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Endologix Inc (ELGX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 2.24M shares as the company’s stock rose 15.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 249,021 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, down from 2.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Endologix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.02 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.14. About 105,091 shares traded. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 86.04% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 12/03/2018 Endospan Appoints Kevin J. Mayberry as CEO; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 89c-Loss 95c; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 25/04/2018 – ELGX:STUDY SHOWED SIGNIF HIGHER 3-YR SURVIVAL FOR EVAS PATIENTS; 13/04/2018 – Endologix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Backs 2018 Rev $170M-$180M; 17/04/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 16th Straight Drop; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation Abdominal Stent Graft Systems; 25/04/2018 – Endovascular Aneurysm Sealing (EVAS) with Nellix System Associated with Higher Survival than Traditional Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) in New Study

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.36, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold ELGX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.44 million shares or 96.56% less from 70.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nea Mngmt Company Ltd Liability, Maryland-based fund reported 249,021 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0% in Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) or 445 shares.

Since April 3, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $469,984 activity. Shares for $149,994 were bought by NEELS GUIDO J. Zenty III Thomas F bought 3,025 shares worth $19,995. Mahboob Vaseem also bought $99,996 worth of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) on Wednesday, April 3.

Analysts await Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.80 EPS, up 55.56% or $1.00 from last year’s $-1.8 per share. After $-1.12 actual EPS reported by Endologix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% EPS growth.