Nea Management Company Position in Endologix (ELGX) Has Decreased by $13.45 Million; As Brooks Automation Com (BRKS) Stock Value Rose, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Raised by $331,789 Its Stake

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Brooks Automation Inc Com (BRKS) by 79.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 11,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.00% . The institutional investor held 25,762 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, up from 14,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Brooks Automation Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $31.59. About 302,745 shares traded. Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has risen 28.43% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 24/04/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES BIOSPECIMAN BUY ADDING TO ADJ EARNINGS; 24/04/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces The Acquisition Of A Canadian Biorepository; 01/05/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES 3Q EPS 28C TO 34C, EST. 38C; 19/04/2018 – Brooks Automation Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION 2Q REV. $207M, EST. $199.5M; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ. EPS; 26/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces The Acquisition Of Tec-Sem Group AG; 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees Deal Adding to Non-GAAP EPS This Year; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Rev $207.3M

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Endologix Inc (ELGX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 2.24 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.81% . The institutional investor held 249,021 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, down from 2.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Endologix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.23M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.18. About 694,555 shares traded or 117.25% up from the average. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 85.95% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 17/04/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 16th Straight Drop; 25/04/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM STUDY; 02/05/2018 – Endologix 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation Abdominal Stent Graft Systems; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Backs 2018 Rev $170M-$180M; 25/04/2018 – ELGX:STUDY SHOWED SIGNIF HIGHER 3-YR SURVIVAL FOR EVAS PATIENTS; 12/03/2018 Endospan Appoints Kevin J. Mayberry as CEO; 16/03/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS

Since April 3, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $469,984 activity. 3,025 Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) shares with value of $19,995 were bought by Zenty III Thomas F. Mahboob Vaseem had bought 15,128 shares worth $99,996. NEELS GUIDO J also bought $149,994 worth of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) on Wednesday, April 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.36, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold ELGX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.44 million shares or 96.56% less from 70.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nea Mngmt Co Limited Liability Co holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) for 249,021 shares. Meeder Asset invested in 0% or 445 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold BRKS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 72.94 million shares or 4.34% more from 69.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Brinker Capital has 0.03% invested in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Vanguard Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Quantitative Management Lc stated it has 23,061 shares. 1.34M were accumulated by Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa. 825 are held by Advisory Service Network Llc. Moreover, Reilly Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) for 400 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0% or 13,561 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.02% or 48,181 shares. Piedmont Advisors Inc invested 0.02% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested in 0% or 20,278 shares. 31 were reported by Tower Rech Ltd Co (Trc). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System accumulated 24,354 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Victory Mngmt reported 0% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) for 800 shares.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81 million and $471.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in E (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 7,316 shares to 6,747 shares, valued at $312,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stericycle Inc Com (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 4,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,260 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Holdings Inc Com (NYSE:CCK).