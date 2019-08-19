Nea Management Company Position in Endologix (ELGX) Cut as Market Value Rose; Grassi Investment Management Has Lowered Holding in American Tower (AMT) as Stock Price Rose

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Endologix Inc (ELGX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 2.24M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.81% . The institutional investor held 249,021 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, down from 2.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Endologix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.02M market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.19. About 3,860 shares traded. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 85.95% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 25/04/2018 – ELGX:STUDY SHOWED SIGNIF HIGHER 3-YR SURVIVAL FOR EVAS PATIENTS; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX INC – POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS WITH POLYMER ENDOVASCULAR ANEURYSM REPAIR USING OVATION ABDOMINAL STENT GRAFT SYSTEMS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Endologix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELGX); 16/03/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop; 02/05/2018 – ENDOLOGIX 1Q REV. $42.3M, EST. $41.1M; 16/05/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 17th Straight Drop; 02/05/2018 – Endologix 1Q Rev $42.3M; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Backs 2018 Rev $170M-$180M; 25/04/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM STUDY; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS

Grassi Investment Management decreased its stake in American Tower (AMT) by 12.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management sold 6,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 48,445 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.55 million, down from 55,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in American Tower for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $223.45. About 26,637 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Cibc Commercial Bank Usa has invested 0.07% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Exane Derivatives accumulated 15 shares. Grassi Investment Mngmt has 1.41% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 48,445 shares. Washington Bank & Trust reported 45,150 shares stake. Cibc Markets reported 22,167 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 54,247 shares. 614,169 were accumulated by Avenir Corp. Halsey Assoc Inc Ct holds 55,795 shares. 60,842 were accumulated by Fiduciary Fincl Of The Southwest Tx. Welch Forbes Limited has invested 0.04% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Howard Hughes Institute accumulated 1.38% or 30,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 549,909 shares. Daiwa Sb Limited holds 0.01% or 230 shares in its portfolio. Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd owns 5,744 shares. Atlanta Capital Mgmt Commerce L L C, Georgia-based fund reported 826,731 shares.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Monopoly Man’s Monthly Strong Buy Pick: Iron Mountain – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Put Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Camping World Breaks Down After Q2 Earnings Miss: Wall Street Reacts – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Expands Board With Appointment of Z. Jamie Behar as Independent Director – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “REITs And Recessions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21M and $674.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starwood Prop (NYSE:STWD) by 272,350 shares to 298,150 shares, valued at $6.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 3,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE).

