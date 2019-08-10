Nea Management Company Maintains Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH); Xilinx (XLNX) Stock Price Declined While Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Has Cut Position by $9.52 Million

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Xilinx (XLNX) by 45.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc sold 75,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 89,490 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.35M, down from 165,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Xilinx for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.11% or $5.61 during the last trading session, reaching $104.23. About 4.14 million shares traded or 8.71% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Xilinx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLNX); 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 06/03/2018 Abaco Announces High Performance 3U VPX FMC+ FPGA Carrier Featuring Xilinx Ultrascale+, Zynq Ultrascale+ Technology; 25/04/2018 – XILINX BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q NET REV. $672.9M, EST. $650.3M; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Operating Expenses Are Expected to Be Approximately $260 Million; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Net $166M; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: June Quarter Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Approximately 10% -14%

Nea Management Company Llc increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc bought 364,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.43% . The institutional investor held 5.17 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.62M, up from 4.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $514.95M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.64. About 607,298 shares traded or 31.11% up from the average. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 19.77% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: Sufficient Fincl Resources to Fund Ops Into 2020; 13/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 09/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights SINOPEC Shangai Petrochemical, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International,; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 15/03/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.04; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Recognizes World Lupus DayTM with Activities Focused on Raising Awareness of Lupus Nephritis; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CONTINUE TO BE WELL-CAPITALIZED INTO 2020

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83 billion and $2.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marriott International Cl A (NASDAQ:MAR) by 21,849 shares to 156,767 shares, valued at $19.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 33,532 shares in the quarter, for a total of 340,604 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Castleark Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Hanson Mcclain holds 0% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) or 192 shares. Advisor Prns Llc holds 0.12% or 7,265 shares in its portfolio. Marathon Asset Management Llp reported 158,665 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. First Republic Inv has invested 0.02% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Bessemer Gp Inc stated it has 0.16% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Guardian Capital LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Gru One Trading Lp holds 0.01% or 14,533 shares in its portfolio. Co Bancorporation holds 28,734 shares. Td Asset Mngmt holds 499,296 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Liability owns 27,617 shares. Cadence Ltd Co owns 13,335 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Co reported 404,678 shares stake. Axa holds 0.52% or 1.06 million shares. The Texas-based Fayez Sarofim & has invested 0.01% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $237.45M for 27.72 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.