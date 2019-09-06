Nea Management Company Lowered Its Endologix (ELGX) Stake by $13.45 Million; As Tim Participacoes Sa (TSU) Stock Rose, Shareholder Investec Asset Management North America Trimmed Holding

Investec Asset Management North America Inc decreased its stake in Tim Participacoes Sa (TSU) by 11.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc sold 51,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.87% . The institutional investor held 377,661 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70M, down from 428,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Tim Participacoes Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.55. About 515,315 shares traded. TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 3.60% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES BRAND USE AGREEMENT WITH TELECOM ITALIA IS VALID UNTIL DECEMBER 2020; 06/03/2018 – Telecom Italia promises higher investor returns under new 3-yr plan; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 96 PCT OF BRAZIL URBAN POPULATION COVERED BY 4G BY 2020; 06/04/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.: Filing of annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended in December 31, 2017; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS OPERATIONAL EXPENDITURES TO GROW BENEATH INFLATION; 16/03/2018 – TIM BOARD ELECTS AS NEW BOARD MEMBERS CELSO LUIS LODUCCA AND PIERGIORGIO PELUSO; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES, TELECOM ITALIA IN TRADEMARK LICENSE PACT; 17/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN CARRIER TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY ROYALTIES TO TELECOM ITALIA FOR BRAND USE – FILING; 16/03/2018 – TIM board members had expected change at top for months; 16/03/2018 – JOAO COX IS NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES- FILING

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Endologix Inc (ELGX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 2.24 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.81% . The institutional investor held 249,021 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, down from 2.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Endologix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.65M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.92. About 322,814 shares traded or 7.47% up from the average. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 85.95% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 02/05/2018 – Endologix Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 89c-Loss 95c; 25/04/2018 – ELGX:STUDY SHOWED SIGNIF HIGHER 3-YR SURVIVAL FOR EVAS PATIENTS; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation Abdominal Stent Graft Systems; 25/04/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM STUDY; 17/04/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 16th Straight Drop; 25/04/2018 – Endovascular Aneurysm Sealing (EVAS) with Nellix System Associated with Higher Survival than Traditional Endovascular Aneurysm; 02/05/2018 – Endologix 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX INC – POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS WITH POLYMER ENDOVASCULAR ANEURYSM REPAIR USING OVATION ABDOMINAL STENT GRAFT SYSTEMS; 25/04/2018 – Endovascular Aneurysm Sealing (EVAS) with Nellix System Associated with Higher Survival than Traditional Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) in New Study

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 687,634 shares to 3.62 million shares, valued at $39.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 106,593 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Nice (NASDAQ:NICE).

More notable recent TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TIM Brazil unit set to return Labriola to board after short absence – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Battered Telecom Stocks Wired for Significant Gains – Investorplace.com” published on December 05, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “10 Key Emerging-Market Stocks to Buy for Contrarian Investors – Investorplace.com” on January 09, 2019. More interesting news about TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About The Toro Company (TTC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Telefonica Brasil Downgraded: What You Need to Know – The Motley Fool” with publication date: April 12, 2018.

Analysts await TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 65.71% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.7 per share. TSU’s profit will be $117.28M for 15.16 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Since April 3, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $469,984 activity. NEELS GUIDO J bought $149,994 worth of stock or 22,692 shares. $99,996 worth of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) was bought by Mahboob Vaseem. Zenty III Thomas F also bought $19,995 worth of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) on Wednesday, April 3.

Analysts await Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.63 EPS, up 58.00% or $0.87 from last year’s $-1.5 per share. After $-0.37 actual EPS reported by Endologix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.27% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Endologix’s (ELGX) CEO John Onopchenko on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Endologix (ELGX) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Glaukos To Buy Avedro, Mixed Adcom Vote For Gilead, Dynavax Offering – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Healthcare – Top 5 Gainers / Losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Ocbj.com‘s news article titled: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.36, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold ELGX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.44 million shares or 96.56% less from 70.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 249,021 were accumulated by Nea Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Meeder Asset Management invested in 445 shares.