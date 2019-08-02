Nea Management Company Lowered Holding in Endologix (ELGX) by $13.45 Million; Range Res Com (RRC) Market Valuation Declined While Energy Opportunities Capital Management Cut Its Position by $576,400

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Endologix Inc (ELGX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 2.24 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.81% . The institutional investor held 249,021 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, down from 2.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Endologix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.64 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $6.78. About 219,321 shares traded. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 85.95% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 16/03/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop; 13/04/2018 – Endologix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 89c-Loss 95c; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 12/03/2018 Endospan Appoints Kevin J. Mayberry as CEO; 02/05/2018 – ENDOLOGIX 1Q REV. $42.3M, EST. $41.1M; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX INC – POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS WITH POLYMER ENDOVASCULAR ANEURYSM REPAIR USING OVATION ABDOMINAL STENT GRAFT SYSTEMS; 25/04/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM STUDY; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Range Res Corp Com (RRC) by 32.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc sold 52,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 108,665 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, down from 161,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Range Res Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 9.49% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $5.15. About 13.34M shares traded or 37.25% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 16/04/2018 – Range Announces Credit Facility Renewal and Extension; 16/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS BOARD APPOINTED MARK SCUCCHI TO SERVE AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Range Resources at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Adds Range Resources, Exits Travelers: 13F; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Range Resources ‘BB+’Rating; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES HOLDER SAILINGSTONE HAD, MAY SEEK ADDED TALKS; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – NEW FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH A SYNDICATE OF TWENTY-SEVEN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS HAS A MAXIMUM FACILITY SIZE OF $4 BLN; 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: Broker repeats ‘buy’ recommendation with 200% upside; 12/04/2018 – UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST ASSOCIATION SEEKS SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT FOR PROPOSAL REQUESTING RANGE RESOURCES TO ISSUE REPORTS REVIEWING METHANE EMISSIONS MANAGEMENT POLICIES; 10/04/2018 – Range Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 27% to 8 Days

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.36, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold ELGX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.44 million shares or 96.56% less from 70.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nea Mngmt Com Lc holds 0.09% or 249,021 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset Management has 0% invested in Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX).

Since April 3, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $469,984 activity. Mahboob Vaseem also bought $99,996 worth of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) shares. 3,025 shares were bought by Zenty III Thomas F, worth $19,995. On Wednesday, April 3 NEELS GUIDO J bought $149,994 worth of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) or 22,692 shares.

Analysts await Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $-0.80 earnings per share, up 55.56% or $1.00 from last year’s $-1.8 per share. After $-1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Endologix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% EPS growth.

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 107.69% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.26 per share. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -200.00% negative EPS growth.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $592,655 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $97,997 was made by FUNK JAMES M on Monday, March 11. Scucchi Mark had bought 11,100 shares worth $100,344.

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc, which manages about $585.78M and $43.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Svcs Inc Ne Com by 46,950 shares to 68,985 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.