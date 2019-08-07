Nea Management Company Llc Decreased Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) Stake By $83.17 Million; Woodmont Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Southern Co (SO) Position By $727,464

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased Southern Co (SO) stake by 13.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 14,264 shares as Southern Co (SO)’s stock rose 7.01%. The Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc holds 92,301 shares with $4.77M value, down from 106,565 last quarter. Southern Co now has $61.26 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $57.15. About 1.55 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 29/03/2018 – Dominion to complete Atlantic Coast natgas pipe by end 2019; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Liquidity-Stress lndicator down again in mid-April on favorable conditions for US spec-grade companies; 06/03/2018 Plant Hatch Unit 1 returns to service after loading first of its kind, industry-changing fuel technology; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Rev $6.37B; 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EXPECTS TO FUND PURCHASE PRICE OF ANY NOTES PURCHASED USING CASH ON HAND OR AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY; 10/04/2018 – Plant Farley Unit 1 planned activities underway for the continued production of clean, safe, reliable and affordable nuclear en; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. BOOSTS DIV FOR 17TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR; ANNUALIZED R

Nea Management Company Llc decreased Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) stake by 79.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nea Management Company Llc analyzed 27.72M shares as Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA)'s stock declined 39.13%. The Nea Management Company Llc holds 7.23M shares with $28.33 million value, down from 34.95M last quarter. Genocea Biosciences Inc now has $80.80 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.52% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.09. About 70,885 shares traded. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) has declined 33.17% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.17% the S&P500.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company has market cap of $80.80 million. The firm uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System , its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections.

Among 2 analysts covering Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Genocea Biosciences has $5.75 highest and $2 lowest target. $3.88’s average target is 25.57% above currents $3.09 stock price. Genocea Biosciences had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by H.C. Wainwright.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) stake by 9,380 shares to 140,031 valued at $21.90 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (SHV) stake by 3,012 shares and now owns 69,401 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) was raised too.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $1.53 million activity. Clark Henry A III bought $100,380 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Lantrip Mark sold $1.63M.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by various sources in August 2019.

