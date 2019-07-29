Nea Management Company Increases Stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH); Mariner Wealth Advisors Stake in Cal Maine Foods (CALM) Boosted by $731,544

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cal Maine Foods Inc (CALM) by 30.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc bought 16,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,647 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20M, up from 55,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cal Maine Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $39.06. About 348,884 shares traded. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) has declined 8.82% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.25% the S&P500. Some Historical CALM News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Cal-Maine Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CALM); 17/04/2018 – Cal-Maine at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Apr 27; 16/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Announces Voluntary Shell Egg Recall Due to Possible Health Risk; 02/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE WON’T PAY DIVIDEND FOR 1Q, 2Q, 3Q OF FISCAL 2018; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods 3Q EPS $1.99; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods: Expect to Have Ample Supply of Primary Feed Ingredients for Rest of FY; 16/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE FOODS INC CALM.O – EGGS INVOLVED IN RECALL HAVE POTENTIAL TO BE CONTAMINATED WITH SALMONELLA BRAENDERUP; 30/03/2018 – CAL-MAINE FOODS, NAMES SHERMAN MILLER PRESIDENT & COO; 24/05/2018 – Cal-Maine Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 02/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE 3Q EPS $1.99, EST. $1.26

Nea Management Company Llc increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc bought 364,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.17 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.62M, up from 4.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.36 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.22. About 231,673 shares traded. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 1.28% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: Sufficient Fincl Resources to Fund Ops Into 2020; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Recognizes World Lupus DayTM with Activities Focused on Raising Awareness of Lupus Nephritis; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8; 09/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights SINOPEC Shangai Petrochemical, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International,; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – AURORA PHASE lll TRIAL IN LUPUS NEPHRITIS REMAINS ON TRACK; 13/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8-10, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss $3.33M; 15/03/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.04

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $7.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity by 153,343 shares to 31,337 shares, valued at $814,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 58,614 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 258,670 shares, and cut its stake in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE).