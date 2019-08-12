Nea Management Company Increases Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH); Trex Co (TREX) Stake Held by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc

Nea Management Company Llc increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc bought 364,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.43% . The institutional investor held 5.17 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.62 million, up from 4.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $522.11 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.72. About 353,936 shares traded. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 19.77% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CONTINUE TO BE WELL-CAPITALIZED INTO 2020; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: Sufficient Fincl Resources to Fund Ops Into 2020

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Trex Co Inc (TREX) by 345.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.20% . The institutional investor held 21,927 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, up from 4,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Trex Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $81.97. About 422,876 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 04/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces Plastic Film Recycling Challenge Winners; 07/05/2018 – TREX 1Q EPS $1.25; 23/03/2018 – Trex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – TREX COMPANY INC TREX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $649.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% Position in Trex; 13/04/2018 – Trex® Spiral Stairs™ Introduces New Multi-Line Railing System; 15/03/2018 – Trex Gives the Gift of Green to One Lucky Winner

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold TREX shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 51.33 million shares or 1.82% less from 52.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.