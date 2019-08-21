Nea Management Company Increases Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH); As Abbvie (ABBV) Stock Value Declined, Integrys Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding by $570,880

Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc sold 7,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 192,408 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.51 million, down from 199,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $67.64. About 6.28M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 05/04/2018 – $ABBV $BIIB Settlement on Humira #Biosimilar in Europe -; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) Phase 3 iLLUMlNATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Patients Met Primary Endpoint; 25/04/2018 – Shire willing to back $64 bln Takeda bid, market signals doubts; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE SEES YR ADJ. EPS $7.66-$7.76, SAW $7.33-$7.43, EST.$7.54; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa(R) (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoints; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – IN 2018, WILL EXPERIENCE ONE-TIME NET TAX BENEFIT RELATED TO TIMING OF PHASE IN OF PROVISIONS OF NEW LEGISLATION ON CERTAIN SUBSIDIARIES

Nea Management Company Llc increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc bought 364,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.43% . The institutional investor held 5.17M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.62 million, up from 4.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $544.66M market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.89. About 241,433 shares traded. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 19.77% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 09/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights SINOPEC Shangai Petrochemical, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International,; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Recognizes World Lupus DayTM with Activities Focused on Raising Awareness of Lupus Nephritis; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss $3.33M; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 13/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols; 15/03/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.04; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: Sufficient Fincl Resources to Fund Ops Into 2020; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CONTINUE TO BE WELL-CAPITALIZED INTO 2020

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.45 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $12.96 million activity. $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. 30,000 shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O, worth $2.02M. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 was bought by RAPP EDWARD J.

