Nea Management Company Has Trimmed Its Holding in Epizyme (EPZM) as Share Value Rose; Salesforce Com (CRM) Share Value Declined While Junto Capital Management LP Cut Stake by $47.02 Million

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Epizyme Inc (EPZM) by 36.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 2.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.32% . The institutional investor held 4.38M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.94 million, down from 6.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Epizyme Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $11.73. About 906,931 shares traded or 16.22% up from the average. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 12/03/2018 – Epizyme Appoints Oncology Industry Leader Michael Giordano, M.D., to its Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC – U.S.-BASED ENROLLMENT OF NEW PATIENTS INTO TAZEMETOSTAT CLINICAL TRIALS IS TEMPORARILY ON HOLD; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME -U.S. FDA ISSUED PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD AFFECTING NEW ENROLLMENT OF PATIENTS WITH GENETICALLY DEFINED SOLID TUMORS AND HEMATOLOGIC MALIGNANCIES; 09/03/2018 Epizyme Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 21 Days; 15/03/2018 – Epizyme Group Dinner Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 22; 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme Says Will Update Informed Consent, Investigator’s Brochure and Study Protocols; 14/03/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $21; RATING OUTPERFORM; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – CO WILL NEED TO CONFIRM ALIGNMENT WITH FDA IN ORDER TO RESUME U.S. ENROLLMENT; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme Says Working With Clinical Trial Investigators and Regulatory Authorities

Junto Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 88.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp sold 311,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 41,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.27 million, down from 352,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $152.82. About 2.92M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Communication; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue; 06/03/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency Selects Salesforce as Digital Modernization Platform; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Updates Prior 1Q, FY19 Guidance; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Ser; 29/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce President Explains Thought Behind MuleSoft Deal; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce added a new section to its annual report to stress its environmental, social, and governance activities; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Agreed to Invest in Company in Private Placement; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Rev $3.22B-$3.23B; 05/04/2018 – Publicis.Sapient and TQI Ventures announce new joint business focused on enabling the digital transformation of organizations in Europe leveraging Salesforce

Nea Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc by 1.14M shares to 2.05M shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.60, from 1.74 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold EPZM shares while 19 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 80.53 million shares or 8.06% more from 74.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 230,390 are owned by California Public Employees Retirement Sys. Tudor Investment Et Al has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Vanguard Group Inc Inc holds 7.08M shares. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 17,623 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada accumulated 932 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.01% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Renaissance Technology Limited Company stated it has 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 6,800 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs owns 747 shares. 32,192 were reported by Spark Investment Mgmt Llc. Virtu Finance Ltd Co accumulated 16,727 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Legal And General Grp Pcl holds 0% or 14,931 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Aperio Grp Inc Incorporated Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 5,774 shares. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 79,600 shares.

Analysts await Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.53 EPS, up 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.53 actual EPS reported by Epizyme, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27M and $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 1.18M shares to 2.11M shares, valued at $80.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 500,726 shares in the quarter, for a total of 868,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.40M for 191.03 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverbridge Prtn Llc owns 353,823 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Washington stated it has 0.03% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hollencrest Mngmt stated it has 8,175 shares. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Com holds 339 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cibc World Markets accumulated 0.03% or 38,427 shares. Raymond James Service Advsr holds 482,139 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank holds 0.35% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 98,310 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 490,893 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.26% or 103,678 shares. Moreover, Hudock Capital Gp Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Piedmont Invest Advsr invested 0.51% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 53,500 shares. B T Management Dba Alpha Management owns 9,049 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Bp Public Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 72,000 shares. Advisory Services Network Ltd Co invested 0.26% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).