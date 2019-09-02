Nea Management Company Has Trimmed Its Endologix (ELGX) Position by $13.45 Million; Stock Price Rose; Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has Trimmed Mastercard (MA) Position by $18.33 Million

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Endologix Inc (ELGX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 2.24 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.81% . The institutional investor held 249,021 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, down from 2.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Endologix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.05 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.36. About 326,312 shares traded or 4.83% up from the average. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 85.95% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 89c-Loss 95c; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX INC – POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS WITH POLYMER ENDOVASCULAR ANEURYSM REPAIR USING OVATION ABDOMINAL STENT GRAFT SYSTEMS; 02/05/2018 – ENDOLOGIX NAMES JOHN ONOPCHENKO AS CEO; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation Abdominal Stent Graft Systems; 02/05/2018 – Endologix 1Q Rev $42.3M; 13/04/2018 – Endologix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Backs 2018 Rev $170M-$180M; 25/04/2018 – Endovascular Aneurysm Sealing (EVAS) with Nellix System Associated with Higher Survival than Traditional Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) in New Study; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Appoints John Onopchenko As Chief Executive Officer

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 77,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 3.96 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $931.25M, down from 4.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 2.60M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 26/04/2018 – Mastercard’s Predictive Analytics Solution Minimizes Risk for Retailers; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Gilberto Caldart President, International; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Carlo Enrico President of Latin America, Caribbean Region; 24/05/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Retailers met with Federal Reserve, FTC to raise concerns about a new online-payment initiative; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open `Rock `n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Net $1.5B; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard Contributes $100 Million Installment to Inclusive Growth Fund

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30 billion and $42.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wideopenwest Inc by 65,062 shares to 636,886 shares, valued at $5.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adr by 756,597 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.71M shares, and has risen its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.03B for 34.82 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon. 1,735 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $468,603.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 99,991 shares. Intrust Bancorp Na has 0.36% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cibc Ww Markets Corp, New York-based fund reported 352,001 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 109,378 shares or 2.97% of its portfolio. Moreover, Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp has 0.75% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Nomura Asset Management Co reported 2.19% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bkd Wealth Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Bluespruce Limited Partnership has 4.93% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 1,083 are owned by Mcdaniel Terry And Co. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorporation invested in 10,655 shares. 2,969 were accumulated by Regent Invest Mngmt Ltd Com. Tuttle Tactical invested in 22,694 shares. Glob Invsts holds 1.29% or 17.34M shares in its portfolio. Advsrs Management Llc holds 0.02% or 1,278 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists holds 7.03% or 43,100 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.36, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold ELGX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.44 million shares or 96.56% less from 70.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nea Mngmt Communication Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) for 249,021 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0% stake.

Since April 3, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $469,984 activity. $99,996 worth of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) shares were bought by Mahboob Vaseem. On Wednesday, April 3 NEELS GUIDO J bought $149,994 worth of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) or 22,692 shares. 3,025 shares were bought by Zenty III Thomas F, worth $19,995 on Wednesday, April 3.