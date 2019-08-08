Nea Management Company Has Trimmed Endologix (ELGX) Position by $13.45 Million; Valuation Rose; Autonation (AN) Stock Price Rose While Arlington Value Capital Boosted Position

Arlington Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 8.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc bought 265,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The hedge fund held 3.43M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.57M, up from 3.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $47.95. About 314,628 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 15/05/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 14th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Used Vehicle Gross Profit Rose 9%; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q REV. $5.3B, EST. $5.27B; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 19/04/2018 – DJ AutoNation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AN); 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 01/05/2018 – Some question the wisdom of this move, but AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson is not worried; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in AutoNation; 16/04/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO Sees Shift Towards Trucks and SUV’s (Video)

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Endologix Inc (ELGX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 2.24 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.81% . The institutional investor held 249,021 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, down from 2.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Endologix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $6.2. About 81,342 shares traded. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 85.95% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 17/04/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 16th Straight Drop; 19/04/2018 – DJ Endologix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELGX); 02/05/2018 – Endologix 1Q Rev $42.3M; 25/04/2018 – Endovascular Aneurysm Sealing (EVAS) with Nellix System Associated with Higher Survival than Traditional Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) in New Study; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation Abdominal Stent Graft Systems; 25/04/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM STUDY; 25/04/2018 – Endovascular Aneurysm Sealing (EVAS) with Nellix System Associated with Higher Survival than Traditional Endovascular Aneurysm; 25/04/2018 – ELGX:STUDY SHOWED SIGNIF HIGHER 3-YR SURVIVAL FOR EVAS PATIENTS; 02/05/2018 – ENDOLOGIX 1Q REV. $42.3M, EST. $41.1M

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $4.64 million activity. Another trade for 37,104 shares valued at $1.56 million was made by JACKSON MICHAEL J on Wednesday, June 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 5.14 million shares. Smith Graham Co Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 120,778 shares. 11,600 are held by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Neuberger Berman Ltd Co reported 9,500 shares stake. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 14,446 shares. Stephens Ar accumulated 12,926 shares. Huntington Bankshares holds 11 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc holds 0.01% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) or 35,019 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Liability owns 188,995 shares. Bessemer Gru owns 381 shares. Federated Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 10,932 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability has 0% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 291,123 shares. California-based Aperio Group Incorporated Lc has invested 0.01% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). 9,104 are held by Sigma Planning Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.36, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold ELGX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.44 million shares or 96.56% less from 70.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 445 shares. Nea Mgmt Co Ltd Co accumulated 249,021 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

Since April 3, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $469,984 activity. 30,257 Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) shares with value of $199,999 were bought by Onopchenko John. Zenty III Thomas F bought $19,995 worth of stock or 3,025 shares. 15,128 Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) shares with value of $99,996 were bought by Mahboob Vaseem.