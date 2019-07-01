Nea Management Company Has Trimmed Endologix (ELGX) Holding By $13.45 Million; Shorts at GROPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SA DE CV SERIES (GPFOF) Raised By 6.46%

Nea Management Company Llc decreased Endologix Inc (ELGX) stake by 90% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nea Management Company Llc sold 2.24 million shares as Endologix Inc (ELGX)’s stock rose 15.46%. The Nea Management Company Llc holds 249,021 shares with $1.65M value, down from 2.49 million last quarter. Endologix Inc now has $123.47 million valuation. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.36. About 118,563 shares traded. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 86.04% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX INC – POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS WITH POLYMER ENDOVASCULAR ANEURYSM REPAIR USING OVATION ABDOMINAL STENT GRAFT SYSTEMS; 16/05/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 17th Straight Drop; 25/04/2018 – Endovascular Aneurysm Sealing (EVAS) with Nellix System Associated with Higher Survival than Traditional Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) in New Study; 13/04/2018 – Endologix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 Endospan Appoints Kevin J. Mayberry as CEO; 25/04/2018 – ELGX:STUDY SHOWED SIGNIF HIGHER 3-YR SURVIVAL FOR EVAS PATIENTS; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation Abdominal Stent Graft Systems; 25/04/2018 – Endovascular Aneurysm Sealing (EVAS) with Nellix System Associated with Higher Survival than Traditional Endovascular Aneurysm; 16/03/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS

GROPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SA DE CV SERIES (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) had an increase of 6.46% in short interest. GPFOF’s SI was 8.67M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 6.46% from 8.15M shares previously. With 466,000 avg volume, 19 days are for GROPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SA DE CV SERIES (OTCMKTS:GPFOF)’s short sellers to cover GPFOF’s short positions. It closed at $1.4575 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 1, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. provides various financial services and products to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company has market cap of $9.60 billion. The firm offers personal, investment, and other accounts; investment funds; credit protection products; and car, lifetime, medical expenses, damage, and other insurance products. It has a 10.12 P/E ratio. It also provides stock exchange brokerage and investment services; credit cards; and money and capital market services.

Another recent and important Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Inbursa: Strong Well-Capitalized Balance Sheet With Low Leverage, Rising Margins And Outstanding RoA – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2016.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.36, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold ELGX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.44 million shares or 96.56% less from 70.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 445 shares. Nea Mngmt Com Limited Com holds 0.09% or 249,021 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.80 EPS, up 55.56% or $1.00 from last year’s $-1.8 per share. After $-1.12 actual EPS reported by Endologix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% EPS growth.