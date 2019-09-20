Nea Management Company Has Lowered Epizyme (EPZM) Stake by $30.00 Million as Stock Value Rose; Bellecapital International LTD Has Decreased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Position by $666,450; Share Price Declined

Bellecapital International Ltd decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 74.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd sold 14,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 5,023 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $228,000, down from 19,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $50.76. About 7.84M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 12/04/2018 – PFIZER: CITI SEES PFE INCREASING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO OFFSET EPS DILUTION FROM HIGHER ANTICIPATED R&D INVESTMENT TO MONETISE CURRENT PIPELINE; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 03/04/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics Announces Effective Date of Global Development & Commercialization Collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb; 24/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Tue, 4/24/2018, 6:00 PM; 18/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Action Date Is Aug 16; 05/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fire Department Mon, 3/5/2018, 7:30 PM; 27/03/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy; 20/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Tue, 3/20/2018, 7:30 PM; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS IN PACT WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP BMS-986177

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Epizyme Inc (EPZM) by 36.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 2.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.32% . The institutional investor held 4.38M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.94M, down from 6.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Epizyme Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $958.86M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.09. About 600,759 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 13/03/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $22; RATING OUTPERFORM; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD WAS INITIATED FOLLOWING A SAFETY REPORT, SUBMITTED BY EPIZYME TO FDA AND OTHER REGULATORY AUTHORITIES; 16/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for GDS HOLDINGS, Nova Measuring Instruments, Magic Software Enterprises, Epizyme, United C; 08/05/2018 – Epizyme at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 1; 09/04/2018 – Epizyme Announces Publication of Tazemetostat Phase 1 Clinical Data in The Lancet Oncology; 13/03/2018 – Epizyme 4Q Loss $36.2M; 15/03/2018 – Epizyme Group Dinner Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 22; 09/04/2018 – Epizyme: Study Demonstrated Favorable Safety Findings and Anti-Tumor Activity; 22/03/2018 – Epizyme at Group Dinner Hosted By Wedbush Today; 08/05/2018 – EPIZYME SAYS EU ORPHAN DESIGNATIONS RECEIVED FOR TAZEMETOSTAT

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Gains Europe’s Approval for Empliciti – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Can Eliquis Continue To Add $1 Billion In Annual Sales For Bristol-Myers Squibb? – Forbes” published on August 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Biotechs With the Biggest Cash Stockpiles – Motley Fool” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Need to Know About the Celgene, Amgen & Bristol-Myers Deals – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Bellecapital International Ltd, which manages about $508.69M and $160.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 79,168 shares to 162,424 shares, valued at $5.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 10,311 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,484 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 12.09 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strategic Wealth Advisors Ltd accumulated 23,540 shares. Azimuth Cap Management Ltd Com owns 155,474 shares. Pettee Investors Inc has invested 1.61% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Macnealy Hoover Management stated it has 14,762 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Umb Bancshares N A Mo has invested 0.13% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Conning owns 26,673 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Aviva Public Limited Liability Company accumulated 735,264 shares. Chatham Cap holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 8,945 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar accumulated 25,118 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Management Ltd invested in 31,440 shares. Ionic Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 19,600 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 172,453 shares. Parametric Ltd stated it has 4.14M shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co stated it has 95,514 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II also bought $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares.

Analysts await Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.53 earnings per share, up 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Epizyme, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Epizyme (EPZM) Focuses on Developing Lead Drug Tazemetostat – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Epizyme: Interesting, But Not For Us – Seeking Alpha” published on February 04, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Epizyme (EPZM) Announces Grant Bogle and Victoria Richon, Ph.D to Board; Beth Seidenberg, MD to Step Down – StreetInsider.com” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Epizyme on go with tazemetostat NDA in Q4 – Seeking Alpha” published on January 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Epizyme to Participate in Upcoming September Conferences – Business Wire” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.60, from 1.74 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold EPZM shares while 19 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 80.53 million shares or 8.06% more from 74.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 0% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 316,862 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Group One Trading Ltd Partnership reported 4,993 shares stake. Utd Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) or 119,562 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 469,933 shares. Liberty Mutual Grp Asset Management Inc reported 17,623 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 43,879 were reported by Tudor Inv Corp Et Al. Ameriprise Fincl reported 0% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 32,817 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP reported 735,988 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 315,561 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Legal & General Gp Pcl reported 14,931 shares stake. 352,551 were reported by Deutsche State Bank Ag.