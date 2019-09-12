Nea Management Company Has Lowered Epizyme (EPZM) Position By $30.00 Million; Profile of 3 Analysts Covering Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX)

Among 3 analysts covering Catalyst Pharma (NASDAQ:CPRX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Catalyst Pharma has $10 highest and $9 lowest target. $9.67’s average target is 52.52% above currents $6.34 stock price. Catalyst Pharma had 5 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, March 20. H.C. Wainwright maintained the shares of CPRX in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. See Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) latest ratings:

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

01/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $10 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $9 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $10 Maintain

Nea Management Company Llc decreased Epizyme Inc (EPZM) stake by 36.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nea Management Company Llc sold 2.50 million shares as Epizyme Inc (EPZM)’s stock rose 10.32%. The Nea Management Company Llc holds 4.38M shares with $54.94M value, down from 6.88M last quarter. Epizyme Inc now has $1.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.62% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $12.4. About 392,847 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 13/03/2018 – Epizyme 4Q Loss/Shr 52c; 13/03/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $22; RATING OUTPERFORM; 22/03/2018 – Epizyme at Group Dinner Hosted By Wedbush Today; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME -U.S. FDA ISSUED PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD AFFECTING NEW ENROLLMENT OF PATIENTS WITH GENETICALLY DEFINED SOLID TUMORS AND HEMATOLOGIC MALIGNANCIES; 16/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for GDS HOLDINGS, Nova Measuring Instruments, Magic Software Enterprises, Epizyme, United C; 08/05/2018 – Epizyme 1Q Rev $0.00; 08/05/2018 – Epizyme at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 1; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme Says Will Update Informed Consent, Investigator’s Brochure and Study Protocols; 17/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $EPZM another very underwhelming dataset 3% (2/61) ORR rather laughable in a biomarker enriched population Oh btw the drug also on clinical hold for causing secondary cancer; 23/04/2018 – $EPZM Tazemetostat on partial clinical hold due to a patient developed a secondary T-cell lymphoma

The stock decreased 14.60% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.34. About 2.51 million shares traded or 65.53% up from the average. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) has risen 72.66% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.66% the S&P500.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating diseases. The company has market cap of $653.08 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate, which is in second Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic syndrome; and is in small blinded clinical trial to treat Congenital Myasthenic syndromes, as well as is in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops CPP-115, a gamma-aminobutyric acid aminotransferase inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy, infantile spams, and TouretteÂ’s disorder; and CPP-109 to treat TouretteÂ’s disorder.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $80,750 activity. Shares for $80,750 were bought by MCENANY PATRICK J.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.30, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 10 investors sold Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 59.80 million shares or 0.94% less from 60.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability accumulated 81,806 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). 17,507 were reported by Raymond James &. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs reported 9,063 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Savings Bank Of New York Mellon has 0% invested in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) for 352,902 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 2.52M shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Qs Limited Company has invested 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). The New Jersey-based Prudential has invested 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 163,400 shares. Consonance Management Limited Partnership owns 17.88M shares or 4.86% of their US portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 21,109 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 104,178 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 26,220 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P holds 0% or 404,030 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.60, from 1.74 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold EPZM shares while 19 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 80.53 million shares or 8.06% more from 74.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Gp Limited stated it has 203,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life New York holds 0% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 19,570 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.01% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 16,776 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% or 21,394 shares. Tekla has invested 0.2% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Ameritas Invest Prns Inc reported 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Rock Springs Capital Management Limited Partnership, Maryland-based fund reported 1.85M shares. Primecap Mgmt Co Ca has invested 0.1% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. Meeder Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Tudor Investment Et Al holds 43,879 shares. D E Shaw And Company owns 0% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 13,261 shares. Daiwa Secs Group Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 747 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.53 earnings per share, up 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Epizyme, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Epizyme has $25 highest and $18 lowest target. $21.50’s average target is 73.39% above currents $12.4 stock price. Epizyme had 3 analyst reports since June 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) rating on Friday, June 21. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $18 target. The stock of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) earned “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Monday, June 24.