Nea Management Company Has Lifted Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Holding by $2.19 Million; Boston Advisors Upped Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) Position

Boston Advisors Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) by 51.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc bought 18,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 53,440 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, up from 35,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $119.43. About 2.08 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend to $0.7172; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS SALES HAVE TURNED POSITIVE IN CHINA DIAPERS; 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse; 19/04/2018 – P&G – SEVERAL NEGATIVE PRICING IMPACTS, INCLUDING U.S. SHAVE CARE REDUCTIONS MADE LAST YEAR, WILL BEGIN TO ANNUALIZE IN NEXT FEW QTRS; 03/04/2018 – 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards® Honors Hillstone Networks with Three Awarded; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Says Has Achieved Many of Its 2020 Environmental Sustainability Goals

Nea Management Company Llc increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc bought 364,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.43% . The institutional investor held 5.17 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.62M, up from 4.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $538.01 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.86. About 165,994 shares traded. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 19.77% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8-10, 2018; 15/03/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.04; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss $3.33M; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: Sufficient Fincl Resources to Fund Ops Into 2020; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CONTINUE TO BE WELL-CAPITALIZED INTO 2020; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – AURORA PHASE lll TRIAL IN LUPUS NEPHRITIS REMAINS ON TRACK

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 15,341 shares to 32,055 shares, valued at $3.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4,622 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,060 shares, and cut its stake in United Rentals Inc Com (NYSE:URI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gp Ltd Liability Co reported 19,251 shares. Insight 2811 has 7,205 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems has 1.1% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 109,370 shares. Clarkston Capital Prtnrs Lc invested 1.82% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Birinyi Assoc Incorporated holds 0.57% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 12,709 shares. Main Street Research Limited accumulated 372,964 shares. Country Tru Bank & Trust holds 1.51% or 326,606 shares. 38,508 are owned by Boston Common Asset Lc. 4,392 are owned by Cheviot Value Mngmt Lc. Stratford Consulting invested in 0.56% or 15,147 shares. Covington Cap, California-based fund reported 120,453 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt Group Inc accumulated 0.6% or 3.58 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 0.18% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 14,781 shares. Johnson Counsel owns 2.37M shares or 5.27% of their US portfolio.