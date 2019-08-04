Nea Management Company Has Increased Its Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) by $2.19 Million as Stock Price Rose; Credit Suisse Ag Has Decreased Its Omnicom Group (OMC) Position as Share Price Rose

Nea Management Company Llc increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc bought 364,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.43% . The institutional investor held 5.17 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.62 million, up from 4.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $576.44M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.26. About 289,470 shares traded. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 19.77% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 09/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights SINOPEC Shangai Petrochemical, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International,; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8-10, 2018; 13/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols

Credit Suisse Ag decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 5.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag sold 22,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 367,032 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.79 million, down from 389,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $78.57. About 1.41M shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Names BBDO Worldwide as New Creative Agency of Record; 16/05/2018 – The lnteger Group Announces Partnership with Argentina’s AVC Marketing; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Returns to Revenue Growth — Earnings Review; 08/03/2018 – BBDO New York Launches “It’s Time To Redefine” Public Awareness Campaign; 15/05/2018 – BBDO New York Named Agency Of The Year At Four Major Award Shows; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP – ACQUIRED BUSINESS & EMPLOYEES WILL BECOME PART OF NEWLY-NAMED HEALTHCARE MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY, EMC K.K; 23/05/2018 – London Exchange: PRESS: WPP Loses USD400 Million HSBC Account To Omnicom – FT; 23/05/2018 – Omnicom Creates Global Experiential Practice Area; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP BUYS ELSEVIER’S PHARMA COMMUNICATIONS

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97 billion and $109.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 6,486 shares to 46,865 shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deere & Co (Call) (NYSE:DE) by 633,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 733,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. OMC’s profit will be $282.78M for 15.11 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.62% negative EPS growth.

