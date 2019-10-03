Nea Management Company Has Decreased Its Stake in Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) by $83.17 Million as Shares Declined; Baskin Financial Services Decreased Korn/Ferry International (KFY) Stake by $1.10 Million as Stock Value Declined

Baskin Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Korn/Ferry International (KFY) by 20.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc sold 27,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.24% . The institutional investor held 108,141 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.33 million, down from 135,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Korn/Ferry International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $36.35. About 433,355 shares traded. Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) has declined 39.75% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.75% the S&P500. Some Historical KFY News: 01/05/2018 – Don Lowman Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner and North American Leader, Executive Pay & Governance; 14/05/2018 – High Demand, Low Reward: Salaries for 2018 College Graduates Flat, Korn Ferry Analysis Shows; 06/03/2018 – KORN FERRY SEES 4Q FEE REV. $448M-$462M, EST. $436.7M; 22/03/2018 – Korn Ferry’s Michael Hyter Named as One of `The Most Influential Blacks in Corporate America’; 04/05/2018 – Hiring Managers Tell All: Top Eight Mistakes College Grads Make in Their Job Hunt, According to Korn Ferry Survey; 30/04/2018 – Korn Ferry Futurestep Partners with Vodafone New Zealand to Transform Talent Acquisition; 06/03/2018 Korn Ferry Vice Chairman Dennis Carey Co-Authors “TALENT WINS: The New Playbook for Putting People First”; 09/04/2018 – Lorraine Hack Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner; 06/03/2018 – KORN/FERRY 3Q ADJ EPS 70C, EST. 58C; 06/03/2018 – KORN/FERRY INTERNATIONAL QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $ 460.8 MLN VS $ 394.2 MLN

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Genocea Biosciences Inc (GNCA) by 79.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 27.72M shares as the company’s stock declined 39.13% . The institutional investor held 7.23 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.33 million, down from 34.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Genocea Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.96M market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.79. About 92,961 shares traded. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) has declined 33.17% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GNCA News: 09/04/2018 – Genocea to Present Data at Upcoming AACR Annual Meeting Further Highlighting ATLAS Platform Ability to Identify and Characteriz; 26/03/2018 – Genocea Biosciences Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Genocea Biosciences; 09/04/2018 – Genocea to Present Data at Upcoming AACR Annual Meeting Further Highlighting ATLAS Platform Ability to Identify and Characterize Neoantigens for Cancer Vaccines; 09/03/2018 GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES – ON MARCH 6, JONATHAN POOLE DELIVERED RESIGNATION AS CFO EFFECTIVE MARCH 23, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Genocea Files Investigational New Drug Application for Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Candidate GEN-009; 11/05/2018 – GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Genocea Biosciences Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Pure Play Health Care FUnds Buy Genocea, Exit Axovant: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Genocea Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 21c

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $586.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Moody’s Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 2,544 shares to 96,247 shares, valued at $18.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) by 7,978 shares in the quarter, for a total of 536,487 shares, and has risen its stake in Magna International Cl A (NYSE:MGA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 22 investors sold KFY shares while 73 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 49.81 million shares or 2.57% more from 48.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Skyline Asset Management Lp accumulated 0.85% or 116,500 shares. Ariel Invests Llc has 0.2% invested in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) for 395,714 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mgmt Limited holds 0% or 7,575 shares. Cortina Asset Mgmt Llc invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). Virginia Retirement System Et Al stated it has 43,900 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Street Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.65 million shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). Riverhead Management Ltd invested in 0.01% or 6,608 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 99,636 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Of Texas has 0.01% invested in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). Barclays Public Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.01% or 74,900 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 46,010 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 47,130 shares. Bowling Port Management Ltd invested in 9,348 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

