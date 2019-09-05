Nea Management Company Has Decreased Its Stake in Endologix (ELGX) as Shares Rose; Mariner Wealth Advisors Lifted Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Stake by $2.84 Million

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Endologix Inc (ELGX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 2.24 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.81% . The institutional investor held 249,021 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, down from 2.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Endologix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.59M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $5.03. About 132,786 shares traded. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 85.95% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 02/05/2018 – Endologix 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 17/04/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 16th Straight Drop; 16/05/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 17th Straight Drop; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation Abdominal Stent Graft Systems; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Backs 2018 Rev $170M-$180M; 25/04/2018 – Endovascular Aneurysm Sealing (EVAS) with Nellix System Associated with Higher Survival than Traditional Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) in New Study; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX INC – POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS WITH POLYMER ENDOVASCULAR ANEURYSM REPAIR USING OVATION ABDOMINAL STENT GRAFT SYSTEMS; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Appoints John Onopchenko As Chief Executive Officer; 02/05/2018 – Endologix 1Q Rev $42.3M; 12/03/2018 Endospan Appoints Kevin J. Mayberry as CEO

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 109.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc bought 6,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 12,634 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44M, up from 6,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $7.49 during the last trading session, reaching $534.67. About 354,894 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Net $250.1M; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $7.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 186,275 shares to 29,360 shares, valued at $3.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sjw Group (NYSE:SJW) by 4,979 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,077 shares, and cut its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Donaldson Capital Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Stock Yards State Bank & has 0.06% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Haverford Trust Company reported 5,185 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Td Asset Mngmt owns 85,066 shares. Aureus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 54,373 shares. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Board has 0.14% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 167,787 shares. 17,500 are held by Quantitative Invest Management Ltd Llc. First Hawaiian Natl Bank invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Crestwood Advsrs Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.26% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Meritage Gru Ltd Partnership has invested 9.02% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Amp Investors Limited accumulated 0.09% or 38,372 shares. Lmr Partners Llp owns 4,606 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Cwm Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Wilkins Invest Counsel has 0.1% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 55,178 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.36, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold ELGX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.44 million shares or 96.56% less from 70.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset reported 0% stake. Nea Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 249,021 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

Since April 3, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $469,984 activity. 30,257 shares valued at $199,999 were bought by Onopchenko John on Wednesday, April 3. 3,025 shares were bought by Zenty III Thomas F, worth $19,995 on Wednesday, April 3. Shares for $99,996 were bought by Mahboob Vaseem.