Nea Management Company Has Decreased Endologix (ELGX) Position by $13.45 Million as Shares Rose; First Eagle Investment Management Stake in Analog Devices (ADI) Has Lowered as Valuation Rose

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 177,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The hedge fund held 4.24 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445.99M, down from 4.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.11% or $4.46 during the last trading session, reaching $104.17. About 4.38M shares traded or 80.73% up from the average. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 – S&GR Assigns Analog Devices Sr Unscured Notes ‘BBB’ Issue Rtg; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Analog Devices; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q REV. $1.51B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL; 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ALSO PRICED $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.950% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE JANUARY 12, 2021

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Endologix Inc (ELGX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 2.24 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.81% . The institutional investor held 249,021 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, down from 2.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Endologix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.87M market cap company. The stock increased 4.36% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $5.5. About 359,368 shares traded or 15.94% up from the average. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 85.95% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 02/05/2018 – Endologix Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 89c-Loss 95c; 16/03/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation Abdominal Stent Graft Systems; 16/05/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 17th Straight Drop; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX INC – POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS WITH POLYMER ENDOVASCULAR ANEURYSM REPAIR USING OVATION ABDOMINAL STENT GRAFT SYSTEMS; 02/05/2018 – Endologix 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Appoints John Onopchenko As Chief Executive Officer; 25/04/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM STUDY; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 25/04/2018 – Endovascular Aneurysm Sealing (EVAS) with Nellix System Associated with Higher Survival than Traditional Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) in New Study

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $36.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 127,916 shares to 130,916 shares, valued at $15.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 356,043 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.78M shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 8,322 shares. Toth Fin Advisory holds 894 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Corporation holds 0.02% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 4,660 shares. S&Co reported 0.06% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.07% or 2,446 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Management Limited Com owns 1.02 million shares. 12,484 were reported by Fruth. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.04% or 21,532 shares in its portfolio. Leavell Invest Management Inc reported 4,994 shares stake. Scout Invests accumulated 97,145 shares. Stevens Capital Management Ltd Partnership has 0.09% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Gradient Investments Ltd Liability owns 32 shares. Gideon Cap Advsrs stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Sensato Invsts Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 2,300 shares.

Since April 3, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $469,984 activity. $19,995 worth of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) was bought by Zenty III Thomas F on Wednesday, April 3. On Wednesday, April 3 Mahboob Vaseem bought $99,996 worth of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) or 15,128 shares. NEELS GUIDO J also bought $149,994 worth of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) on Wednesday, April 3.