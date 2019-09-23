Nea Management Company Has Decreased By $30.00 Million Its Epizyme (EPZM) Stake; Proto Labs (PRLB) Has 0.99 Sentiment

Proto Labs Inc (PRLB) investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.18, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 89 hedge funds increased and started new holdings, while 90 cut down and sold their equity positions in Proto Labs Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 23.86 million shares, up from 23.33 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Proto Labs Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 27 Reduced: 63 Increased: 65 New Position: 24.

Nea Management Company Llc decreased Epizyme Inc (EPZM) stake by 36.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nea Management Company Llc sold 2.50M shares as Epizyme Inc (EPZM)’s stock rose 10.32%. The Nea Management Company Llc holds 4.38M shares with $54.94M value, down from 6.88 million last quarter. Epizyme Inc now has $1.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.22. About 288,965 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 23/04/2018 – Epizyme: U.S.-based Enrollment of New Patients Into Tazemetostat Studies Temporarily on Hold; 13/03/2018 – Epizyme Expects Existing Cash, Equivalents and Securities Sufficient to Fund Planned Ops 3Q 2019; 05/04/2018 – EPIZYME, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 16/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for GDS HOLDINGS, Nova Measuring Instruments, Magic Software Enterprises, Epizyme, United C; 08/05/2018 – Epizyme 1Q Loss/Shr 49c; 24/05/2018 – Epizyme, Inc. | tazemetostat | N/A | 05/23/2018 | Treatment of chordoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 08/05/2018 – EPIZYME 1Q LOSS/SHR 49C, EST. LOSS/SHR 54C; 23/04/2018 – FDA orders a partial hold on Epizyme’s lead cancer drug tazemetostat following T-cell lymphoma case $EPZM; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme Says Working With Clinical Trial Investigators and Regulatory Authorities; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD WAS INITIATED FOLLOWING A SAFETY REPORT, SUBMITTED BY EPIZYME TO FDA AND OTHER REGULATORY AUTHORITIES

Among 2 analysts covering Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Epizyme has $25 highest and $18 lowest target. $21.50’s average target is 91.62% above currents $11.22 stock price. Epizyme had 3 analyst reports since June 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. H.C. Wainwright maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.60, from 1.74 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold EPZM shares while 19 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 80.53 million shares or 8.06% more from 74.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Daiwa Gru, Japan-based fund reported 571 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 44,935 shares. State Street has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Dafna Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 173,536 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 82,272 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt accumulated 459,308 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 0% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Aqr Cap Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Principal Financial Grp Inc invested in 0% or 12,169 shares. Amer Int Gp holds 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) or 49,378 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) or 123,276 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 705,683 shares. Td Asset Mgmt reported 21,394 shares. Rock Springs Management Ltd Partnership holds 1.85M shares or 0.84% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.53 EPS, up 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.53 actual EPS reported by Epizyme, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Proto Labs, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce enabled digital maker of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production in the Unites States, Europe, and Japan. The company has market cap of $2.83 billion. The firm utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, and three-dimensional printing to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products in the medical, aerospace, computer/electronics, consumer products, industrial machinery, and other markets. It has a 39.9 P/E ratio.

The stock increased 0.23% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $105.37. About 39,260 shares traded. Proto Labs, Inc. (PRLB) has declined 15.43% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.43% the S&P500.