Nea Management Company Has Cut Its Position in Endologix (ELGX) as Share Price Rose; Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Holding in Oracle (ORCL) Cut by $591,745 as Stock Rose

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Endologix Inc (ELGX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 2.24M shares as the company’s stock rose 15.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 249,021 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, down from 2.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Endologix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.25M market cap company. The stock increased 3.74% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $6.93. About 142,233 shares traded. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 86.04% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 25/04/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM STUDY; 25/04/2018 – ELGX:STUDY SHOWED SIGNIF HIGHER 3-YR SURVIVAL FOR EVAS PATIENTS; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Appoints John Onopchenko As Chief Executive Officer; 02/05/2018 – Endologix 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX INC – POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS WITH POLYMER ENDOVASCULAR ANEURYSM REPAIR USING OVATION ABDOMINAL STENT GRAFT SYSTEMS; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 25/04/2018 – Endovascular Aneurysm Sealing (EVAS) with Nellix System Associated with Higher Survival than Traditional Endovascular Aneurysm; 16/05/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 17th Straight Drop; 13/04/2018 – Endologix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Endovascular Aneurysm Sealing (EVAS) with Nellix System Associated with Higher Survival than Traditional Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) in New Study

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold 11,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 499,658 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.84M, down from 510,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $57.49. About 6.28M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 21/03/2018 – Contract Provides Discounts on Oracle Cloud, Licenses, Hardware, Education, Consulting and Support Services; 13/04/2018 – Adyen Achieves Gold Level Status of Oracle PartnerNetwork; 07/03/2018 – Oracle Elevator Announces New Technology Center; 12/04/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Unveils New lnvalid Traffic Detection Capabilities, Achieves Rigorous MRC Accreditation for SIVT of Desktop and Mobile Web Traffic; 15/05/2018 – The Australian investigations stem from allegations made by Oracle in a report provided as part of an Australian review into the impact that Google, owned by Alphabet, and Facebook have on the advertising market; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50 Million from Oracle; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% IN 4Q; 12/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 10/04/2018 – Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses Selected by Oracle as Part of Service Cloud Showcase at ModernCX

Since April 3, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $469,984 activity. Mahboob Vaseem also bought $99,996 worth of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) on Wednesday, April 3. Onopchenko John bought $199,999 worth of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) on Wednesday, April 3. NEELS GUIDO J had bought 22,692 shares worth $149,994.

Analysts await Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $-0.80 EPS, up 55.56% or $1.00 from last year’s $-1.8 per share. After $-1.12 actual EPS reported by Endologix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% EPS growth.

