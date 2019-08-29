Nea Management Company Has Cut Holding in Endologix (ELGX) as Market Valuation Rose; Clear Harbor Asset Management Stake in Alaska Air Group (ALK) Has Lifted by $336,000

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Endologix Inc (ELGX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 2.24M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.81% . The institutional investor held 249,021 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, down from 2.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Endologix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.47M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.25. About 129,154 shares traded. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 85.95% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 02/05/2018 – Endologix Backs 2018 Rev $170M-$180M; 02/05/2018 – ENDOLOGIX NAMES JOHN ONOPCHENKO AS CEO; 25/04/2018 – Endovascular Aneurysm Sealing (EVAS) with Nellix System Associated with Higher Survival than Traditional Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) in New Study; 02/05/2018 – ENDOLOGIX 1Q REV. $42.3M, EST. $41.1M; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Appoints John Onopchenko As Chief Executive Officer; 13/04/2018 – Endologix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 17th Straight Drop; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 89c-Loss 95c

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 108.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 11,547 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $648,000, up from 5,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.41B market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $60.08. About 565,429 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 27/03/2018 – Alaska Airlines and Aer Lingus team up to give Mileage Plan members more flights to Europe; 22/05/2018 – ALK: FLAT TO DOWN 2019 CASM OUTLOOK IS `MINDSET,’ NOT GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alaska Air Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALK); 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – FEB 2018 LOAD FACTOR 79.4% VS 80.2% LAST YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Facebook Executive Susan Li Brings Innovation, Digital Media, and Finance Experience to Alaska Air Group Board; 14/03/2018 – Co-pilot sues Alaska Airlines, alleges flight captain raped her; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group Had Seen 1Q Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.8c-8.85c; 15/05/2018 – Correct: Alaska Air April Traffic Rose 5.8%; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR SAYS IF TENTATIVE AGREEMENT WITH FLIGHT ATTENDANTS IS RATIFIED, CO’S UNIT COSTS ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR CUTS FORECAST FOR YEAR CAPACITY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 65 investors sold ALK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 106.04 million shares or 0.49% more from 105.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Lc holds 0.01% or 27,943 shares in its portfolio. Zwj Invest Counsel has 0.77% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Jag Mngmt Limited Liability Com, a Missouri-based fund reported 18,334 shares. 2,086 are held by Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp. Winslow Evans And Crocker, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 16 shares. Pictet Asset reported 12,500 shares. Causeway Cap Lc holds 2.46% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 4.34M shares. Diamond Hill Mgmt Inc invested 0.7% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Compton Capital Ri holds 9,150 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 224,833 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 9.71 million shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc holds 38,600 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Cambridge Tru Com holds 0.22% or 65,349 shares. Michigan-based Sigma Planning Corporation has invested 0.02% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Weiss Multi owns 742,091 shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82M and $493.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11,566 shares to 5,376 shares, valued at $307,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Connecticut Wtr Svc Inc (NASDAQ:CTWS) by 8,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,414 shares, and cut its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Since April 3, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $469,984 activity. Onopchenko John had bought 30,257 shares worth $199,999. Another trade for 22,692 shares valued at $149,994 was made by NEELS GUIDO J on Wednesday, April 3. $19,995 worth of stock was bought by Zenty III Thomas F on Wednesday, April 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.36, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold ELGX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.44 million shares or 96.56% less from 70.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nea Company has 249,021 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset has 0% invested in Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) for 445 shares.

