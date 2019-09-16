Nea Management Company Has Cut By $30.00 Million Its Epizyme (EPZM) Position; Centrue Financial (TRUE)’s Sentiment Is 1.94

Centrue Financial Corp (TRUE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.94 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.60, from 2.54 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 62 investment professionals increased and opened new holdings, while 32 sold and decreased holdings in Centrue Financial Corp. The investment professionals in our database reported: 89.86 million shares, down from 96.04 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Centrue Financial Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 15 Increased: 41 New Position: 21.

Nea Management Company Llc decreased Epizyme Inc (EPZM) stake by 36.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nea Management Company Llc sold 2.50 million shares as Epizyme Inc (EPZM)’s stock rose 10.32%. The Nea Management Company Llc holds 4.38M shares with $54.94 million value, down from 6.88 million last quarter. Epizyme Inc now has $1.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.05% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $12.32. About 416,996 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 24/05/2018 – Epizyme Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Tazemetostat; 20/04/2018 – DJ Epizyme Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPZM); 13/03/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $22; RATING OUTPERFORM; 09/04/2018 – Epizyme Announces Publication of Tazemetostat Phase 1 Clinical Data in The Lancet Oncology; 24/05/2018 – Epizyme, Inc. | tazemetostat | N/A | 05/23/2018 | Treatment of chordoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 08/05/2018 – Epizyme at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 1; 14/03/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $21; RATING OUTPERFORM; 08/05/2018 – Epizyme 1Q Rev $0.00; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD WAS INITIATED FOLLOWING A SAFETY REPORT, SUBMITTED BY EPIZYME TO FDA AND OTHER REGULATORY AUTHORITIES; 23/04/2018 – FDA orders a partial hold on Epizyme’s lead cancer drug tazemetostat following T-cell lymphoma case $EPZM

Among 2 analysts covering Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Epizyme has $25 highest and $18 lowest target. $21.50’s average target is 74.51% above currents $12.32 stock price. Epizyme had 3 analyst reports since June 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of EPZM in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Monday, June 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.60, from 1.74 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold EPZM shares while 19 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 80.53 million shares or 8.06% more from 74.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 14,989 were reported by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 105,889 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Woodstock holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 37,079 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 431,788 shares. Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 95,022 shares. Spark Invest Mngmt Llc invested in 32,192 shares or 0.03% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement System owns 230,390 shares for 0% of their portfolio. United Svcs Automobile Association holds 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) or 10,662 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company has 32,817 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Virtu Ltd Liability owns 16,727 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Nea Management has 4.38M shares for 3.85% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 79,600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Foresite Capital Mgmt Ii Limited Liability Co holds 10.5% or 1.49 million shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.53 EPS, up 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.53 actual EPS reported by Epizyme, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd holds 1.79% of its portfolio in TrueCar, Inc. for 18.63 million shares. Par Capital Management Inc owns 10.30 million shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.59% invested in the company for 5.85 million shares. The California-based Quantum Capital Management has invested 0.58% in the stock. 683 Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.10 million shares.

TrueCar, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet information, technology, and communication services firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $435.89 million. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

Analysts await TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.13 earnings per share, down 116.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by TrueCar, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% EPS growth.

