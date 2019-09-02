Nea Management Company Has Boosted Its Stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) as Stock Rose; St Germain D J Co Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Has Lowered by $315,669 as Shares Declined

Nea Management Company Llc increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc bought 364,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.43% . The institutional investor held 5.17M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.62M, up from 4.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.26M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.74. About 186,744 shares traded. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 19.77% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8-10, 2018; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 13/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss $3.33M; 15/03/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.04; 09/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights SINOPEC Shangai Petrochemical, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International,; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: Sufficient Fincl Resources to Fund Ops Into 2020

St Germain D J Co Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc sold 2,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 144,978 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.27M, down from 147,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 7.37M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO TO CONSIDER WINDING UP OF CO; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 11/04/2018 – J&J, Imerys Ordered to Pay Punitive $80 Million in Talc Case; 22/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 3 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 17/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.10, REV VIEW $81.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06; 17/04/2018 – JNJ RESTRUCTURING DRIVEN BY NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR NEWER PRODUCTS; 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.30 billion for 16.05 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $918.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Mbs Etf (MBB) by 38,950 shares to 321,974 shares, valued at $34.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Wells Fargo Preferred Sto (PSK) by 86,868 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,468 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Us Treasury Bond (GOVT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Family Firm has 5,469 shares. Lbmc Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3,109 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt accumulated 30,254 shares. Systematic Fincl Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Zacks Mgmt invested in 1.85% or 617,241 shares. Baltimore accumulated 81,358 shares. Schnieders Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.46% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 57,901 shares. Monroe Financial Bank And Mi, a Michigan-based fund reported 9,742 shares. Yhb Advisors Inc owns 82,542 shares. American Natl Insur Communications Tx, Texas-based fund reported 204,650 shares. Shoker Counsel invested in 17,886 shares. Vista Cap has 0.06% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Harvest Capital Mgmt holds 1.19% or 26,695 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth accumulated 48,414 shares or 2.98% of the stock. Troy Asset Limited holds 0.88% or 128,974 shares in its portfolio.