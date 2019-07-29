Nea Management Company Decreased Its Position in Endologix (ELGX) by $13.45 Million as Shares Rose; Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Shareholder Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Cut Its Stake by $2.09 Million as Stock Price Rose

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Endologix Inc (ELGX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 2.24 million shares as the company’s stock rose 15.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 249,021 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, down from 2.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Endologix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.52M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.6. About 108,667 shares traded. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 86.04% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 02/05/2018 – Endologix Appoints John Onopchenko As Chief Executive Officer; 16/03/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 89c-Loss 95c; 02/05/2018 – ENDOLOGIX 1Q REV. $42.3M, EST. $41.1M; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 12/03/2018 Endospan Appoints Kevin J. Mayberry as CEO; 02/05/2018 – ENDOLOGIX NAMES JOHN ONOPCHENKO AS CEO; 02/05/2018 – Endologix 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 25/04/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM STUDY; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Backs 2018 Rev $170M-$180M

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 22.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc sold 20,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,342 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31M, down from 90,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $117.52. About 770,129 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference; 25/04/2018 – ACCC – WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TOX FREE SOLUTIONS BY CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.63 million for 25.77 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Close Look At Waste Management, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WM) 14% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Waste Management, Inc. (WM) CEO Jim Fish on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Waste Management Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Waste Management: Trading At A 20%+ Premium – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

More notable recent Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Endologix Appoints John D. Zehren as Chief Commercial Officer – Business Wire” on January 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” published on June 22, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Apr 03, 2019 – Endologix Inc (ELGX) CEO and Director John Onopchenko Bought $199,999 of Shares – GuruFocus.com” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Endologix (ELGX) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Developing Opportunities within Micron Technology, Endologix, Group 1 Automotive, Dana, MACOM Technology Solutions, and Fred’s â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Analysts await Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $-0.80 EPS, up 55.56% or $1.00 from last year’s $-1.8 per share. After $-1.12 actual EPS reported by Endologix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% EPS growth.