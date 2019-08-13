Nea Management Company Decreased Its Position in Endologix (ELGX) as Shares Rose; As Public Svc Enterprise Group (PEG) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Trimmed by $3.25 Million Its Holding

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) by 81.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 12,870 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $765,000, down from 67,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $57.76. About 1.12 million shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP – INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAM PROVIDES OPPORTUNITY FOR ANNUAL GROWTH OF 8 TO 10 PCT IN CO’S RATE BASE; 31/05/2018 – PSEG REPORTS MAJOR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT PROGRAM; 17/05/2018 – PSEG Long Island Selects Tendril to Implement Behavioral Energy Efficiency and Customer Engagement Programs; 12/04/2018 – API: Gov. Murphy should protect consumers, say NO to PSEG’s bailout; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC – OUTLINED A PLAN TO INVEST $14 BLN TO $17 BLN OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 02/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Public Service Electric & Gas Offering in 2 Parts; 12/04/2018 – New Jersey Senate passes nuclear subsidy bill; 10/04/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 30/04/2018 – NRC OKS PSEG NUCLEAR’S REQUEST TO BOOST HOPE CREEK CAPACITY; 30/04/2018 – PSEG 1Q OPER EPS $1.10

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Endologix Inc (ELGX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 2.24M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.81% . The institutional investor held 249,021 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, down from 2.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Endologix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.65 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $6.66. About 353,240 shares traded or 10.75% up from the average. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 85.95% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 02/05/2018 – ENDOLOGIX 1Q REV. $42.3M, EST. $41.1M; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 25/04/2018 – Endovascular Aneurysm Sealing (EVAS) with Nellix System Associated with Higher Survival than Traditional Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) in New Study; 25/04/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM STUDY; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 25/04/2018 – ELGX:STUDY SHOWED SIGNIF HIGHER 3-YR SURVIVAL FOR EVAS PATIENTS; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Appoints John Onopchenko As Chief Executive Officer; 16/03/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation; 16/05/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 17th Straight Drop

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $159 activity.

Since April 3, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $469,984 activity. Shares for $149,994 were bought by NEELS GUIDO J on Wednesday, April 3. On Wednesday, April 3 the insider Zenty III Thomas F bought $19,995. Mahboob Vaseem bought $99,996 worth of stock or 15,128 shares.