Nea Management Company Decreased Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) Holding; 2 Analysts Covering AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)

Nea Management Company Llc decreased Genocea Biosciences Inc (GNCA) stake by 79.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nea Management Company Llc sold 27.72M shares as Genocea Biosciences Inc (GNCA)’s stock declined 39.13%. The Nea Management Company Llc holds 7.23 million shares with $28.33 million value, down from 34.95M last quarter. Genocea Biosciences Inc now has $74.00 million valuation. The stock increased 3.28% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.83. About 58,348 shares traded. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) has declined 33.17% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GNCA News: 30/04/2018 – Genocea Biosciences Expects Top-Line Immune Response Data in 1st Half of 2019; 26/03/2018 – Genocea Biosciences Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Genocea Files Investigational New Drug Application for Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Candidate GEN-009; 02/04/2018 – Genocea Biosciences Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Genocea Presents Data at AACR Annual Meeting Further Highlighting Advantages of ATLAS Platform in Identification of Neoantigens; 09/03/2018 GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES – ON MARCH 6, JONATHAN POOLE DELIVERED RESIGNATION AS CFO EFFECTIVE MARCH 23, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Genocea Presents Data at AACR Annual Meeting Further Highlighting Advantages of ATLAS Platform in Identification of Neoantigens over in silico Methods; 10/05/2018 – Genocea Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 12/03/2018 – Genocea Appoints Narinder Singh as SVP Pharmaceutical Sciences & Manufacturing

Among 2 analysts covering AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AngloGold Ashanti has $26.1000 highest and $2100 lowest target. $23.55’s average target is 21.39% above currents $19.4 stock price. AngloGold Ashanti had 5 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) rating on Thursday, September 12. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $26.1000 target. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Thursday, June 27 report. See AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) latest ratings:

12/09/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: $26.6000 New Target: $26.1000 Maintain

27/06/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $16.0000 New Target: $21.0000 Upgrade

26/06/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Sector Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company has market cap of $8.04 billion. The firm also produces silver, uranium oxide, copper, and sulphuric acid. It has a 38.11 P/E ratio. The Company’s portfolio includes 17 mines in South Africa, Continental Africa, Australasia, and the Americas.

Analysts await Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.45 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.27 from last year’s $-0.72 per share. After $-0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Genocea Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.84% EPS growth.

