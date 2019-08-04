Nea Management Company Decreased Endologix (ELGX) Position as Market Valuation Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Vantage Investment Partners Decreased Position

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 213,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 831,687 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.09M, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79M shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: ISSUE IN AZURE PORTAL ALL RESOLVED; 23/04/2018 – T-SYSTEMS, MICROSOFT FORM PARTNERSHIP TO PUSH PUBLIC CLOUD SVCS; 14/05/2018 – ClearSky Data Introduces Scale-Up NAS Capabilities to Combine Flash Performance, Cloud Elasticity, Built-in Backup and Disaster Recovery; 30/04/2018 – Paul Thurrott: Sources close to the Verge have confirmed that the Windows 10 April 2018 Update now available. Meaning me; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: DELAY ON CERTAIN OPS LIMITED TO SOME REGIONS; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorginization; 13/03/2018 – Learning Tree Awarded Microsoft Gold Partner Status in Data Platform Training; 30/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Expands Into North Houston; 13/03/2018 – Exabeam Tackles Compromised IoT Threat

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Endologix Inc (ELGX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 2.24 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.81% . The institutional investor held 249,021 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, down from 2.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Endologix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.68M market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.84. About 169,962 shares traded. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 85.95% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 02/05/2018 – ENDOLOGIX NAMES JOHN ONOPCHENKO AS CEO; 16/03/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop; 13/04/2018 – Endologix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Endologix 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Endologix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELGX); 17/04/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 16th Straight Drop; 25/04/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM STUDY; 12/03/2018 Endospan Appoints Kevin J. Mayberry as CEO; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 89c-Loss 95c; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation Abdominal Stent Graft Systems

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Windsor Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 3,260 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. America First Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,232 shares. Peddock Advsrs Llc has 0.67% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 679,848 were reported by South Texas Money Management Ltd. Brookmont Mngmt invested 2.37% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sarasin And Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 1.2% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sigma Planning Corp has invested 0.91% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 58,295 were reported by Stanley Limited Liability Company. Silvercrest Asset Management Limited has invested 1.49% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Everence Cap Mngmt accumulated 180,021 shares. Centurylink Investment Mgmt Com has invested 3.72% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Element Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First American Natl Bank has invested 1.92% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Northern Trust Corporation holds 2.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 96.18M shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2019: KN, NOK, FB, MSFT, SNE, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TSEM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco Stock Investors Party Like Itâ€™s 1999. Itâ€™s Not. – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/17/2019: ERIC, ASML, QCOM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $-0.80 earnings per share, up 55.56% or $1.00 from last year’s $-1.8 per share. After $-1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Endologix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% EPS growth.

More notable recent Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) news were published by: Ocbj.com which released: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” published on June 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Endologix Provides Update on Previously Announced Voluntary Nellix System Recall – Business Wire” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Apr 03, 2019 – Endologix Inc (ELGX) CEO and Director John Onopchenko Bought $199,999 of Shares – GuruFocus.com” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Endologix +7% on equity financing and debt restructuring – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 01, 2019.